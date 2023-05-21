The Mariners are sailing into the Grand Final, sweeping Adelaide aside to secure a date with Melbourne City in a fortnight and take another step towards A-League immortality.

On a tumultous night in Gosford, Nick Montgomery’s side wrote a new entry in the history of their club, goals from Sammy Silvera and Marco Tulio in the space of four minutes completing a 4-1 aggregate victory that takes the club into the Grand Final on June 3 for the first time in a decade.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/central-coast-mariners-goals-video-highlights-grand-final-adelaide-united-a-league/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

