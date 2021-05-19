Mauro Schmid (Team Qhubeka Assos) has won Stage 11 of the 104th Giro d’Italia, 162km from Perugia to Montalcino (The Brunello di Montalcino Wine Stage). Breakaway companions Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) finished second and third, respectively.
The Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line after 3’09” and increased his lead in the GC. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) finished at 5’17” down from the stage winner.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Mauro Schmid (Team Qhubeka Assos) – 162km in 4h01’55”, average speed 40.179 km/h
2 – Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) at 1″
3 – Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) at 26”
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)
2 – Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech) at 45”
3 – Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 1’12”
4 – Hugh Carthy (EF Education – Nippo) at 1’17”
5 – Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) at 1’22”
JERSEYS
Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)
Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe)
Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen Team)
Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), worn by Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana – Premier Tech)
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Mauro Schmid said: “Actually I cannot believe it. I was only selected for the Giro team about 2 weeks before the race. My preparation was good but at the beginning of the season, I was not even thinking about riding a Grand Tour. In the last two stages I suffered a lot, but today I really wanted to go on the attack because I really like riding on gravel. In the breakaway, I felt I had good legs and I went for it.”
The Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal said: “Today we rode well and I increased my lead in the GC but the Giro is still long, all the big climbs are still to be ridden. I’m confident but I have to keep my feet firmly on the ground.”
