KHIEW Hoe Yean defended his men’s 200metre freestyle gold. Hoe Yean clocked one minute and 48.91 seconds at the Morodok Techo Aquatics Centre.

Thailand’s Dulyawat Kaewsriyong clinched silver with 1:49.29s while Vietnam’s Nguyen Huy Hoang (1:49.31s) completed the podium.

“I gave it my absolute best and was fully focused today,” said Hoe Yean. “It feels good to win the gold, now I can focus on my remaining events.”

In the women’s competition, Phee Jinq En repeated her silver medal feat in the 100m breaststroke.

Jinq En clocked 1:09.60s to place second behind Singapore’s gold medallist Letitia Sim who did a winning time of 1:07.940s. Singapore’s Christie Chue (1:10.94s) took the bronze medal.

Like this: Like Loading...