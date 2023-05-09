National gymnast Sharul Aimy bounced back from an early distraction by doping test officials to win the pommel horse bronze medal.

The 22-year-old injured his hamstring a week before leaving for the SEA Games in Cambodia and his misfortunes continued at the Olympic Stadium.

He had targeted a gold medal in vault but got distracted just before event started after doping test officials approached him although the norm is to get athletes’ samples after the competition. The distraction saw Sharul finish a disappointing fourth.

Sharul, however, bounced back to win the pommel horse bronze medal.

“The doping test officials were asking me to provide samples, they thought my events had ended. It did affect my focus but I managed to stay on course on the pommel horse,” he said.

