MOH Keen Hoo, a veteran backed by years of experience, produced a stunning comeback from 3-0 down in the final to win the SEA Games six-red gold medal at Aeon Hall here today.

Going against Laos’ Siththideth Sakbieng, the 2017 15-ball SEA Games champion, Keen Hoo lost the opening three frames (33-27, 27-9, 40-9) in the best-of-nine final.

But the 36-year-old Malaysian held his nerves to win the next five frames 36-4, 36-29, 47-0 and 40-15 to seal 5-3 victory.

It was Malaysia’s 15th gold in the SEA Games. Siththideth had earlier defeated defending champion Lim Kok Leong of Malaysia 5-2 in the quarter-finals.

In his ninth SEA Games, Keen Hoo said he did not expect to turn things around in the final after dropping the opening three frames.

“I could not perform as I was feeling some pressure. But I grew in confidence when my opponent started making mistakes on the table from the fourth frame. I have two more events left, and I believe there is more to come,” said Keen Hoo.

