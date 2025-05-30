On 24 May, ASICS Malaysia’s Ladies Pickleball Special 2025 saw a celebration of strength, laughter and sisterhood 96 women—mothers, daughters, career professionals and retirees—gathered on the courts, paddles in hand and smiles on their faces, united by a shared passion that has made pickleball Malaysia’s fastest-trending sport among the sporting community.

“At ASICS Malaysia, we believe sport is far more than just effort—it’s a powerful way to forge friendships, build confidence and strengthen community,” said Boon Tib Soom Nik, Country Manager, ASICS Malaysia. “This tournament is our tribute to every woman who shows up for herself and uplifts those around her, embodying our ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ ethos in every serve and volley.”

Everyday Heroes on Court

Nurul Azni Mustafa, 39, a full-time engineer and mother of three, prioritises her well-being through pickleball despite the demands of her career and family. “There are days when motherhood and work can feel overwhelming. Pickleball gives me a mental boost. I remember visiting my hometown once and not playing for a few days. I just didn’t feel like myself. The moment I came back, I knew I had to get back on court,” Azni shares at the ASICS Ladies Pickleball Special 2025.

More importantly, sports have become a meaningful way for Azni to connect with her children, “We play together, and it’s helped us grow closer. I get to talk more with my daughter – it’s like we’ve become friends.”

Her doubles partner, 37-years old school teacher, Ashamira binti Abdul Malik, 37, echos the same sentiment, “Pickleball is more than just a sport for us. It brings us together no matter how busy our lives get. For my kids, it’s a great way to explore, learn discipline, and time management. Without it, life would feel a little dull. It’s our family’s way of reconnecting, having fun, and communicating better.”

At 59, Negeri Sembilan native Norbaini Bahudin proves that age is no barrier. Introduced to pickleball five years ago, she now plans early morning sessions with her husband and family. “Pickleball helps release stress and keeps you strong—mentally and physically. Age is just a number; don’t let it limit you. Keep your body and mind moving and do what you love,” she says.

“Pickleball quickly became a bit of an obsession,” Kara Simon laughs. “I love competitive sports because they challenge you mentally. It builds my mental strength, especially when life gets overwhelming. What I truly cherish is the community. People come from all walks of life with no judgment. It’s uplifting. After winning a game earlier, my opponent came over to say, ‘You did a great job.’ That support keeps me going,” said the 36-year-old who works in UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Having been introduced to the sport just last year by her father-in-law, Kara now plays four to five times a week, finding both solace and strength on the court. “The sport has grown so much, especially for women. Every tournament I’ve joined has categories for all age groups and skill levels — and seeing so many women participate today was amazing. Pickleball helps us stay active and gives us a break from daily stress. It’s like a little escape. Plus, it’s brought my family closer,” Kara shares.

For 27-year-old Lee Kar Yee, pickleball has become her stress reliever. “It not only helps me stay physically fitter but also improves the mental focus in my daily life,” she shares with a smile. Kar Yee now hopes for more women-centric platforms in the sport. “I really hope Malaysia organises more ladies-only tournaments. I believe it would empower more women to step onto the court,” she adds.

