The wettest town in Peninsular Malaysia – Taiping – play host for the second time in two years of the eagerly anticipated event of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships.

But with the rain taking a breather for at least this weekend, the advent of close to three hundred aspiring young badminton players have given the city of about a quarter million plenty of excitement.

Wintell Sports Arena will be the witness of the new and upcoming players as they strut their stuff for places in the Grand Finals at the end of the year.

