Indonesia had the home fans in jubilation as they completed their win of Relay Group B of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 with a win over archrival Malaysia at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia today.

Given the close history between the two countries and the constant competitiveness over shared issues, the win for Indonesia was a relieve to the homesters as they wrapped up the group stage in style.

Indonesia had set the pace in the Men’s Singles, Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah, before Malaysia took Match Two through Women’s Doubles pair of Low Zi Yu-Dania Sofea Zaidi, who overcame Indonesia’s Riska Anggraini-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine 22-20.

But Indonesia was quick to recover through Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan in the Women’s Singles soon after, as they confirmed their win of Relay Group B with Devin Artha Wahyudi-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine overcoming Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah Dania Sofea in the final Match Nine.

With the win, Indonesia will take on Korea, the runners-up team from Relay Group C in the quarterfinals.

Defending champions China scored their third win in a row in Relay Group C as they emerged victorious, 110-95 over Korea, where they will face Malaysia next in the quarterfinals.

It was a close battle in the decisive Relay Group A as Thailand kept their campaign going with a 110-106 victory over Chinese Taipei.

The win gave Thailand the perfect run of three wins from three games to take the group, as Japan confirmed their slot to the quarterfinals following their critical victory over Chinese Taipei earlier.

In the knockout stage, Thailand will be up against Hong Kong, the runners-up from Relay Group D, while Japan will square off against India.

India won Group D after beating Hong Kong 110-100 in the final game of the group today.

