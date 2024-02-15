LEONG Jun Hao put up a spirited display to clinch the crucial point that helped Malaysia prevail 3-2 against Chinese-Taipei in today’s last group match of the Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam.

Lee Zii Jia had earlier lived up to his reputation as Malaysia’s top star after putting up a convincing display to deliver the opening point for the host. The world No.10 was clearly in high spirits and exacted his revenge on Li Chun Yi who had defeated him in their last meeting.

Zii Jia won in straight sets 21-16, 21-13 which he executed in 40 minutes.

“I’m happy to be able to contribute a point to Malaysia today..happy to have won against Li after losing to him in our last meeting,” said Zii Jia.

Chinese-Taipei drew level following the shocking loss of world No. 5 Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yi 23-21, 21-17 at the hands of scratch pair Lee Jhe Huei-Lee Yang in just 33 minutes.

However, it was the tight battle between Leong Jun How, the 24-year-old world no. 38 that caught the attention of fans following his 21-19, 21-17 win over Lee Chia How in 45 minutes, which put Malaysia back on a 2-1 lead.

“I’m relieved and happy to have delivered the crucial point today..but it’s going be tougher tomorrow and I’m ready to give my best,” said Jun Hao.

It was left to Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin to deliver the winning point and put Malaysia at the top of Group B. The duo did not disappoint, playing confidently to beat Wang Chi-Lin/Yang Po Han 21-19, 21-14 in 34 minutes.

Malaysia are up against Singapore in tomorrow’s knockout stage.

