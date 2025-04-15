Underpinned by the strategic reforms introduced to further strengthen the development of women’s football, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the host associations for its upcoming women’s age-group competitions.

Officially ratified by the AFC Executive Committee at its last meeting on April 11, following the recommendations of the AFC Women’s Football Committee on March 31, 2025, The Football Association of Thailand has been confirmed as the Host Association of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ 2026.

For more, please click https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_competitions.html/news/hosts-of-afc-women%E2%80%99s-age-group-competitions-confirmed

