The 2025 Australia Cup final rounds play-offs will take place during the Isuzu UTE A-League Finals Series in an “exciting” change to the competition format.

Darwin will host Australia Cup football for the third consecutive year to determine who will secure a spot in the Round of 32 and this time around, the play-offs have been moved forward to May to coincide with the conclusion of the 2024-25 Isuzu UTE A-League regular season.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/australia-cup-playoffs-change-new-format-whos-playing-where-how-does-it-work/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

