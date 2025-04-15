The Vietnam Futsal national team scored three wins out of the four friendlies they played over the last week as they continue to polish the squad under head coach Diego Giustozzi.

Vietnam started the series of friendly matches with two games against Saudi Arabia, which they won 2-1 and then 3-2.

Against Kazakhstan, the Vietnam Futsal team romped to a 4-1 victory in the first friendly before being held to a 2-2 draw in the second game.

In the last friendly against Kazakhstan that was played at the Q8 Futsal Club Gymnasium earlier today, Sagyndyrov (in the 10th minute) and then Pialy (12th) put the visitors ahead.

Cong Vien then narrowed the gap to 2-1 at the break with a close finish in the 16th minute.

Three minutes after the restart and the score was back on level with a Manh Dung effort.

The squad is being prepared for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers and the 33rd SEA Games later in the year.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...