The inclusion of several naturalised players has given an air of optimism to Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong as they look to take on Vietnam in Group F, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Indonesia will take on Vietnam on 21 March 2024 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta before the return tie five days later at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi

“As the head coach, I am optimistic. I am serious about preparing the team as well as possible. When I met with several players in Europe, I took the time to talk, have dinner and build the players’ motivation against Vietnam,” said Tae-yong.

Out of the 28 players announced for the two matches against Vietnam, there are several new naturalised faces such as Ragnar Oratmangoen, Thom Haye, Nathan Tjoe A On, and Jay Idzes.

“At the Asian Cup, we won by one goal. What about tomorrow? Football is not as simple as a score. But what is certain is that I am optimistic that the team will be ready for the next match and chase for victory, whether it is in Jakarta or Hanoi,” he added.

