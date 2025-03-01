Thailand women’s national team head coach Futoshi Ikeda said that he will be calling up players of diverse quality in time for next month’s Women FIFA Days.The Thai ladies had just taken part in the Pink Ladies Cup 2025 where they registered two losses and a draw.”In the build-up to Women’s FIFA Days in April, I plan on calling in more diverse players, midfielders and youth players who show promise. For the players in the next camp, I have advised everyone to maintain their physical condition. I want them to improve every time,” said Ikeda.”I want to use the opportunities during the next Women’s FIFA Days to develop players and gain experience in international tournaments.” #AFF

