Shan United have won their fifth Myanmar National League (MNL) crown in a row.Their latest MNL 2024/25 title was won with 11 points ahead of second-placed Yangon United as they stayed undefeated all season long.In their final game of the season at the Taunggyi City State Stadium, Shan United thumped Hantharwady United 4-0.Ye Yint Aung grabbed a brace (9th and 28th minute) as Khun Kyaw Zin Hein (17th) and Efrain Rintaro (38th) added the others for another full points.It was Shan United’s fifth MNL crown in a row and the sixth title in their history (2017, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024-25).Yangon United ended the season second with 51 points and Hantharwady United third with 44 points. #AFF#MFF#MNL

