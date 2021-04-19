The Badminton Association of India (BAI) have taken the decision to postpone the India Open due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The India Open, which is a Super 500 tournament, was set to be held behind closed doors on 11-16 May 2021 at the KD Jadhav Stadium in New Delhi.

“Considering the current challenges, BAI are left with no option but to announce the postponement of the tournament for the time being,” saud Ajay Singhania, the General Secretary of BAI, following discussions with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Delhi government.

Delhi have imposed a six-day lockdown from Monday to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.

