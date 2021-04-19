Electric racing series hosts two races on Valencia circuit
Lucas di Grassi and René Rast set their sights on the podium
Team Principal Allan McNish: “Everyone in the team is fired up for the first trophies”
Lucas di Grassi has some catching up to do after the Brazilian lost his victory in Saturday’s race in Rome, when he came to a standstill shortly before the end of the race, and then crashed out one day later due to contact with a competitor through no fault of his own. “The weekend in Rome was a tough one that we first had to process,” says di Grassi. “On the positive side, we know that the e-tron FE07 is a car we can take to victory and that’s exactly our goal at every race. The season is long, no driver or team has pulled away yet.”
After a strong comback drive into the points on Saturday and an accident on Sunday in Rome, René Rast is looking forward to the next races. “Valencia is a completely unusual track for Formula E: There are many very fast sections, no really tight hairpins and wide run-off zones that forgive the occasional mistake,” says Rast. This is the first time that Formula E has held a race on a “real” permanent racetrack without temporary elements such as walls acting as track boundaries.
As was the case recently in Diriyah and Rome, Formula E will also hold two races during one weekend in Valencia. In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, SAT.1 will be broadcasting live from Valencia and will also show all of the free practice sessions and both qualifying sessions live on ran.de. The SAT.1 broadcast of the two races will begin at 14:25 on Saturday, followed by 13:30 on Sunday , together with the team of the presenters Andrea Kaiser and Matthias Killing. All of the international broadcasters, including broadcast times, can be found online at www.fiaformulae.com.
In addition to the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler factory team, the customer team Envision Virgin Racing will also be racing for points with the e-tron FE07 developed by Audi. This season, Nick Cassidy and Robin Frijns are competing for the British squad which, like Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, has been a member of the Formula E family since the first race in 2014.