Indonesia picked up their first win in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 when they beat Vietnam 1-0 in the match that was played at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Playing in Group D, it was a crucial game for both teams especially when former champions Japan had suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Iraq in an earlier group match.

But against ASEAN neighbour Vietnam – whom Indonesia had not beaten in the last six encounters – the side under head coach Shin Tae-yong was disciplined for their only goal of the game through a 42nd minute penalty that was smashed in by Asnawi Mangkualam.

Nguyen Thanh Binh was penalised for pulling on Rafael Struick’s shirt.

As if to add insult to injury, Vietnam had Le Pham Thanh Long sent off right at the end for a second yellow card offence.

