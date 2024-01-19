Justin Quiban shot one of the lowest rounds of the week, a fourth-round seven-under-par 64, to take a single shot lead heading into tomorrow’s final round of the Asian Tour’s Qualifying School, in Hua Hin, Thailand.

He impressively toured Lakeview Resort and Golf Club shooting an eagle, six birdies and dropping just one stroke to reach 15-under.

The Filipino is one ahead of Spaniard Carlos Pigem, who fired a 67, and three in front of Thailand’s Danthai Boonma and Kristoffer Broberg from Sweden, after rounds of 67 and 66, respectively. All played at Lakeview but will play tomorrow’s decisive round at Springfield Royal Country Club.

Korean Jeunghun Wang (70), Canada’s Jared Du Toit (66) and Shogenji Tatsunori from Japan (68) are tied for fifth on 11 under, while American John Catlin, one of this week’s favourites and a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, came in with a 69 and is in a group of players a further shot back.

Overnight leader Junggon Hwang from Korea slipped back after a 72 and is 10 under.

They are all on track to secure one of the 35 Asian Tour cards on offer tomorrow which earns them rite of passage onto this year’s highly-lucrative and season- long Asian Tour schedule which starts next month at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open.

“Great round today,” said Quiban, who ended 86th on last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit, to lose his card.

“I am in a strong position. The goal is to get the card and the higher I finish the better my ranking. Lots to play for, it’s a big day tomorrow.”

He birdied four out the last six holes.

His best performance last year was joint 14th in The DGC Open presented by Mastercard and he will be looking to improve on that this season.

Pigem was bogey free today and made four birdies to be on the threshold of regaining his card he lost in 2018.

He played on the Asian Tour from 2013 for six years, winning the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in 2016, before competing in Europe and is excited to be back in the region.

Boonma is a two-time winner on the Asian Tour and looking to get back to playing at that level. He won the World Classic Championship in 2015 and the Bangladesh Open in 2022.

An eagle, like Quiban on the par-five eighth, along with six birdies and four bogeys allowed him to move into a strong position with just one round to go.

The top-70 players (and ties) today have made it through to tomorrow’s final round.

Some of the surprise casualties to not make the cut are Spaniard Alvaro Quiros, a seven-time winner in Europe, Thailand’s Itthipat Buranatanyarat and Rory Hie from Indonesia.

Scores after round 4 of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage 2024 (am – denotes amateur):

271 – Justin Quiban (PHI) 69-68-70-64.

272 – Carlos Pigem (ESP) 67-71-67-67.

274 – Danthai Boonma (THA) 71-68-68-67, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 71-69-68-66.

275 – Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 65-68-72-70, Jared Du Toit (CAN) 72-74-63-66, Shogenji Tatsunori (JPN) 69-73-65-68.

276 – John Catlin (USA) 72-66-69-69, Honey Baisoya (IND) 69-69-68-70, Jose Toledo (GTM) 71-66-70-69, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 69-67-73-67, Justin Warren (AUS) 72-74-62-68, Junggon Hwang (KOR) 68-71-65-72.

277 – Matt Sharpstene (USA) 69-74-68-66, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 69-69-69-70, Taichi Nabetani (JPN) 71-63-77-66, Matt Killen (ENG) 68-72-70-67, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 67-73-71-66, Tunyapat Sukkoed (THA) 75-65-69-68.

278 – Liu Yanwei (CHN) 71-68-70-69, Hanmil Jung (KOR) 72-66-70-70, Lachlan Barker (AUS) 74-68-69-67, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 72-70-67-69, Jordan Zunic (AUS) 74-69-68-67.

279 – Wooyoung Cho (KOR) 67-72-75-65, Poosit Supupramai (THA) 74-71-66-68, Matias Dominguez (CHI) 68-71-71-69, Taihei Sato (JPN) 68-69-75-67, Christian Banke (USA) 72-74-65-68, Chankyu Park (KOR) 70-72-71-66.

280 – Douglas Klein (AUS) 72-72-68-68, Austen Truslow (USA) 72-72-68-68, Sam Brazel (AUS) 69-67-74-70, Nick Voke (NZL) 65-75-69-71.

281 – Liu Yung-hua (TPE) 72-70-70-69, Manav Shah (USA) 71-75-67-68, Aman Raj (IND) 73-68-71-69, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-72-68-73, Ye Wocheng (CHN) 70-73-74-64.

282 – Jared Edwards (NZL) 73-70-70-69, Abel Gallegos (ARG) 71-73-69-69, Hamza Amin (PAK) 71-70-68-73, David Meyers (RSA) 72-74-69-67, Sangpil Yoon (KOR) 71-69-73-69, Rakhyun Cho (KOR) 78-69-66-69.

283 – Angus Flanagan (ENG) 72-71-70-70, Naraajie Ramadhanputra (INA) 72-71-68-72, Varun Chopra (USA) 70-69-75-69, Sean Ramos (PHI) 73-72-70-68, Kosuke Hamamoto (THA) 70-74-69-70, Ben Jones (ENG) 71-71-69-72, Michael Herrera (USA) 75-71-67-70, Sungjin Noh (KOR) 75-72-69-67, Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 77-70-66-70, James Leow (SIN) 77-69-66-71, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 68-71-75-69.

284 – Runchanapong Youprayong (THA) 70-74-69-71, Rahil Gangjee (IND) 73-71-69-71, Rikard Karlberg (SWE) 75-69-74-66, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA) 74-70-74-66, Xiao Bowen (CHN) 76-68-70-70, Otto Van Buynder (RSA) 72-72-68-72, Yubin Jang (KOR) 74-72-71-67, Andy Kang (USA) 71-71-74-68, Panuphol Pittayarat (THA) 68-74-71-71, Denzel Ieremia (NZL) 70-70-73-71, Peter Wilson (AUS) 69-74-71-70, Gregory Foo (SIN) 72-74-68-70, Galven Green (MAS) 73-70-71-70, Tawit Polthai (THA) 71-72-70-71, Harrison Crowe (AUS) 74-71-71-68, Joe Heraty (ENG) 72-73-68-71.

285 – Dodge Kemmer (USA) 76-72-69-68, Cameron Harlock (am, NZL) 78-70-67-70, Shae Wools-Cobb (AUS) 73-72-73-67, Natipong Srithong (THA) 74-70-69-72, Yosuke Asaji (JPN) 72-72-70-71, Jeremy Gandon (FRA) 75-67-73-70, Yuwa Kosaihira (JPN) 72-70-73-70, Khalin Joshi (IND) 73-70-70-72, Yikeun Chang (KOR) 72-73-67-73.

286 – Hongtaek Kim (KOR) 74-73-72-67, Minhyeok Yang (KOR) 70-77-68-71, Mikiya Akutsu (JPN) 70-69-75-72, Lawry Flynn (AUS) 75-69-72-70, Kartik Sharma (IND) 72-72-73-69, Eunshin Park (KOR) 75-71-69-71, Saptak Talwar (IND) 72-74-69-71, Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA) 72-75-69-70, Liu Enhua (CHN) 68-72-75-71, Jonathan Wijono (INA) 73-74-69-70, Baekjun Kim (KOR) 72-73-72-69, Luke Gifford (USA) 76-71-68-71, Kyle Michel (AUS) 74-71-71-70.

287 – Khavish Varadan (MAS) 74-69-73-71, Eric McIntosh (SCO) 72-73-72-70, Ayoub Lguirati (MAR) 78-69-71-69, Seungtaek Oh (KOR) 74-69-74-70, Sunhit Bishnoi (IND) 73-69-72-73, Aoki Takano (JPN) 78-68-69-72, Tanapat Pichaikool (THA) 71-75-73-68, Doyeob Mun (KOR) 71-69-73-74, Jeff Guan (AUS) 73-74-70-70.

288 – Joel Stalter (FRA) 76-69-72-71, Yashas Chandra (IND) 73-70-77-68, Waris Manthorn (THA) 70-74-73-71, K.P. Lin (TPE) 70-74-69-75, Arjun Prasad (IND) 72-75-70-71, Bai Zhengkai (CHN) 72-71-73-72.

289 – Paul San (MAS) 74-73-70-72, Alvaro Quiros (ESP) 74-74-71-70, Lin Chuan-tai (am, TPE) 69-75-71-74, Jonathan Walters (USA) 76-68-71-74, Lu Sun-yi (TPE) 73-73-71-72, Austin Duncan (USA) 74-72-74-69, Lloyd Jefferson Go (PHI) 74-72-68-75, Meenwhee Kim (KOR) 70-75-72-72, Gaurav P. Singh (IND) 71-72-74-72.

290 – Nathan Barbieri (AUS) 70-73-72-75, Gavin Moynihan (IRL) 75-70-74-71, Luo Xuewen (CHN) 69-76-73-72, Julius Kreutzer (GER) 77-67-76-70, Sam Rook (ENG) 74-72-72-72, Christofer Rahm (SWE) 72-71-74-73, Leo Oyo (JPN) 71-75-72-72, Max Charles (am, AUS) 71-72-73-74, Robin Petersson (SWE) 75-72-69-74, Pukhraj Singh Gill (IND) 69-78-71-72, Jesper Kennegard (SWE) 72-73-71-74.

291 – Gen Nagai (JPN) 75-73-69-74, Koh Deng shan (SIN) 72-72-75-72, Andre Lautee (AUS) 73-75-74-69, Jaturon Duangphaichoom (THA) 77-71-67-76, Jake Lane (CAN) 71-75-72-73, Issa Abouelela (am, EGY) 72-69-73-77, Weerawish Narkprachar (THA) 74-71-75-71.

292 – Matthew Cheung (HKG) 73-75-73-71.

293 – Jeff Burton (USA) 74-73-75-71, Lu Wei-chih (TPE) 73-73-77-70, Suttinon Panyo (THA) 76-71-73-73.

294 – Tsutomu Kikuta (JPN) 75-69-76-74.

295 – Cameron Meeks (USA) 75-73-75-72, Akinori Tani (JPN) 72-74-76-73, Sam Broadhurst (ENG) 78-69-75-73.

296 – Ngai Si (am, MAC) 76-72-75-73, Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA) 72-76-70-78.

297 – Jakkanat Inmee (THA) 76-72-77-72.

298 – Rory Hie (INA) 73-74-77-74.

Like this: Like Loading...