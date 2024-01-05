Indonesia conceded their second loss to Libya in their second friendly with a 2-1 defeat at the Mardan Sports Complex Stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

Following their 4-0 loss to the same side a few days earlier, Indonesia put up a stronger performance this time around to minimise mistakes against the physically stronger Libyans.

Just six minutes into the game, the excellent work from winger Ivar Jenner allowed Yakob Sayuri to latch on for the finish and the lead.

However, the advantage would last for just three minutes as Osama Mukhtar Al Shremi fired in from outside the Indonesian box to draw level.

In the 20th minute, Libya took the lead when Ahmed Ekrawa took advantage of some hesitant Indonesian defending to put the ball into goal.

With the 2-1 score to Libya’s advantage into the second half, Indonesia tried hard to get back into the game but the several chances created were wasted by Marselino Ferdinan, Justin Hubner and Ramadhan Sananta.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...