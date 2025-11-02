The Indonesian Futsal team outpaced Australia 3-1 in an international friendly match played earlier today at the Arena Indonesia.

It took the host just five minutes to carve out the lead with Reza Gunawan firing in from the left to beat Australian keeper Pok Man Yu.

Australia then tightened up their defensive line for the score to stand until two minutes into the second half when Evan Soumilena laid it up for Wendy Brian to finish.

With the score at 2-0 in front of more than 15,000 at the stand, an Indonesian defensive mix-up just three minutes later allowed Patrick Lynch to score and narrow the score to 2-1.

However, Wendy made sure of the win for Indonesia with his second and third goal for the homesters with a 33rd minute effort from the far post.

#AFF

#PSSI

