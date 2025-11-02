Formula 1® and Mattel, Inc. have announced the next evolution of their multi-year licensing partnership, revealing that the latest F1 Hot Wheels core and premium lines will now include both the Scuderia Ferrari HP and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team. The full lineup of all 10 championship teams reflects the official F1 2025 team and driver liveries, with cars arriving at major retailers globally at the beginning of December 2025.

The new livery additions were revealed during an exclusive Hot Wheels event ahead of the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025, with the new Hot Wheels Formula 1 range bringing the full 2025 driver lineup to life in 1:64 scale. The event was hosted by Formula 1 driver and local hero Sergio Pérez, who will return to the grid driving for Cadillac F1® Team next season.

Race fans can now collect, play and display die-cast versions of their favourite team or driver’s cars, including the drivers from Scuderia Ferrari HP – SF-25 and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team – AMR25.

Available in more than 150 countries, Hot Wheels’ Single 1:64 Assortment was – according to American market research and technology company Circana – the number one item sold across all vehicle toys globally in 2024, while more than nine billion of the iconic cars have been sold over half a century.

In addition to the Hot Wheels Formula 1 race cars, Hot Wheels will also continue to release new track sets inspired by Formula 1 throughout 2026.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said:

“Seeing the full 2025 Hot Wheels Formula 1® collection come together with all teams on the grid now represented is fantastic. Especially given the incredible attention to detail Hot Wheels delivers. Each car faithfully replicates the liveries and designs, providing fans an authentic and unique way to experience the speed, precision, and drama of Formula 1 in their own homes.”

Ted Wu, Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel, said:

“With the addition of Scuderia Ferrari HP and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to the collection, fans of every team on the grid can now experience Formula 1 in a whole new way, by collecting their favorite driver or playing with their favorite team and the new 2025 cars reimagined in 1:64 scale with authentic designs and liveries. Hot Wheels has always celebrated the most exciting vehicles in the world, and nothing is more thrilling than Formula 1. These die-cast cars put the speed, precision and excitement of Formula 1 racing right in the palm of fans’ hands.” – corp.formula1.com

