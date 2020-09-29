With just days to go to the scheduled restart of the 2020 Indonesia Liga 1, the decision was made to postpone it again.

The Indonesia Liga 1 was supposed to restart on 1 October 2020 but the Indonesian Police has refused to issue permits for the matches to be played.

“We respect the decision of the Police on this issue. We hope that the tournament can be restarted in November as this will allow us to complete the league by March 2021,” said FA of Indonesia (PSSI) President Mochamad Iriawan.

“If the league was to be restarted in December 2020 then it might be a problem because there is the Ramadhan in April and also the FIFA U20 World Cup in May-June 2021.

“But I hope that everyone will remain calm and the decision to postpone the league was made given the current condition of COVID-19.

“We appreciate the work and the sacrifices of the clubs who have been hard at work over the last month in anticipation of the kick-off. Please be patient.”

