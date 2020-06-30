The Indonesia Pro Futsal League is set to get back into action in the last week of September 2020 – as soon as they get the approval from the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) and also the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This was decided following a two-hour virtual meeting of the Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI) and all stakeholders of both the men and women Pro Futsal League.

The Pro Futsal League was suspended in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the last matchday of Group B and also the semi-finals still to play for.

With the September restart, it is expected that the Pro Futsal League 2020 will end within four weeks, in line with the international commitment of the national Fusat team.

Indonesia will be playing at the AFC Futsal Championship 2020.

Then there’s also the AFF Futsal Club Championship and the AFF Futsal Championship.

Like this: Like Loading...