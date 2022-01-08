Indonesia are in search of a new Futsal head coach following the departure of Kensuke Takahashi from the team.

Takahashi left his post in early December last year and the Futsal Federation of Indonesia (FFI) are currently looking at several candidates.

Among them are former Indonesian Futsal head coaches Justinus Lhaksana and Andre Iriawan as well as former Vietnam coach Miguel Rodrigo.

With the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 slated for early April this year and which will be used, as the qualifying tournament for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 later this year in Kuwait, time will certainly be limited.

