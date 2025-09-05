Indonesia made it a triumphant night in Surabaya when they destroyed Chinese Taipei 6-0 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.Jordi Amat started things rolling after just four minutes, before Chinese Taipei conceded an own goal off Chao Ming-hsiu in the 23rd minute.Indonesia scorched to a 4-0 lead at the half with two more goals from Marc Klok (33rd minute) and Eliano Reijnders (38th).Two quick goals in two minutes through Ramadhan Sananta (58th minute) and Sandy Walsh (60th) completed the night for the host. #AFF#PSSI

