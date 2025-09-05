Lao Telecommunications Public Company have signed an agreement with the Lao Football Federation (LFF) to provide telecommunications support for the next three years.The ceremony was attended by Viphet Sihachakra, President of LFF; Souphon Chanthavyxay, General Director of Lao Telecommunications Public Company, alongside the LFF Board of Directors and the Lao Telecommunications Public Company Board of Directors, and the media.“It is a good opportunity for the LTC to strengthen their cooperation and demonstrate their commitment to developing football in Lao, by continuing to sign an agreement for a period of three years from 2025 to 2028,” said Sihachakra.Added Sungpanya Khieuvongphachan, Deputy General Director of the Technical Sector: “The signing of the agreement between the LFF and Lao Telecom Public Company Limited is a support for telecommunications infrastructure to develop sports, especially live broadcasting of various competitions during the period 2025-2028.“Lao Telecom will provide high-speed internet services at all competition venues. In addition, Lao Telecom also has special awards for athletes with outstanding results in each match, which will be produced by Lao Telecom to encourage athletes to develop themselves and advance to the international level.” #AFF

