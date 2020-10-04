The Indonesia Under-19 team will extend their sojourn in Croatia for another month at least.

The decision was announced by Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI), following the decision to cancel the earlier plans to move the camp to Turkey.

“The decision has been made to extend the national U19 team stay in Croatia for another month, considering there were issues with locking down friendly games in Turkey,” said Mochamad.

“We have made plans for the team to play several quality matches in Croatia, so that is why we have decided for them to stay there for another month.”

The Indonesia U19 team arrived in Croatia on 30 August and where over the past month, they have played seven high quality games.

From their base in Svati Martin na Muri, the team has taken a six-hour drive to the town of Split.

