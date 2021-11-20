I ndonesia’s Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2021 will start on 11 December 2021 with the opening match set to be held at the GOR UNJ in Jakarta.

This was confirmed by the Indonesian Futsal Federation (FFI).

The PFL 2021 will see the participation of 12 teams while the Women’s Pro Futsal League (WPFL) will have six teams.

However, the kick-off date for the Women’s Pro Futsal League has been set for February 2022.

The WPFL will be held on 5-6 February 2022 at GOR Amongraga in Jogjakarta.

