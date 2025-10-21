Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) has been crowned the 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Champion, making history as the last-ever title winner of the category, and doing so in his rookie season.

The Spanish rider made an immediate impact, taking his first victory in just his second race at Portimao. Accross the 16-race campaign, he delivered 3 wins, 7 podiums, 1 pole position and 5 fastest laps, amassing 231 points. Entering the final round in Jerez as one of three title contenders, Fernandez remained firmly in the fight after Race 1, with just two points separating the top three riders heading into the decisive race of the season.

Delivering a faultless performance under immense pressure, he sealed the WorldSSP300 crown with victory in Race 2, becoming the last-ever Champion in the category and securing the first World Championship title for Kove.

Despite relentless pressure from David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki), and Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia WorldSSP300), Fernandez seized the Championship lead at Misano Race 2 and never looked back, remaining in control until the final round.

Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove):

“I feel incredibly happy, this is what I’ve worked for. The team did an amazing job; at the start of the year things were chaotic after Kobe left, and to win on my debut felt unbelievable. Since then, the goal has always been to stay at the front and do my best every race. Today it all came together, the team gave 100% for me, and I just believed in us. I’m so proud and thankful to everyone around me.”

RACING JOURNEY



After three formative seasons in the European Talent Cup (2022–2024), Fernandez made the leap to international success. In 2025, alongside his WorldSSP300 debut, he also contested the Red Bull Rookies Cup and CIV Moto3, taking wins and podiums that showcased his adaptability across championships.

CAREER STATSFirst Race: Portimao 25

Wins:

Podium places:

Pole positions:

Title: 1 (WorldSSP300)Official Rider Stats

A NEW CHALLENGE AWAITS



Although Fernandez future path is not yet set, his achievement as the last WorldSSP300 Champion ensures a lasting place in history and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career.

RIDER PROFILEPlace of birth:San Sebastian, Spain

Age: 17

Team: Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove

Bike: Kove 321 RR-S

