Iran will take on Thailand in the final of the 2022 NSDF Futsal Invitation Championship tomorrow at the Show DC Hall in Bangkok.

In the first semifinal, Iran beat Oman 3-0 off goals from Belal Esmaeili Kooraneh in the third minute, Mojtaba Parsapour (17th) and Mohammad Taheri (39th).

On the other hand, in the second semifinal, Thailand emerged 2-0 victorious over ASEAN neighbor Myanmar with goals from Kritsada Wongkaeo (12th minute) and Therdsak Charoenphong (20th).

In the meantime, Maldives emerged fifth in the championship when they beat Mongolia 5-4 in the penalty shootout after both teams were held to a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation.

NSDF FUTSAL INVITATION CHAMPIONSHIP 2022



RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

Iran 3-0 Oman

Thailand 2-0 Myanmar

5th and 6th – Maldives 3 (5) – 3 (4) Mongolia

Pictures Courtesy #FAT

