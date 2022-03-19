9. In Q1 for the seventh time since he came back from injury in Portugal last year, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) failed to join Q2 for the fifth time in MotoGP™ along with Italy (2015), Spain (2021), Catalunya (2021) and the Netherlands (2021). He starts from 14th, equalling his second-worst starting position in the class from Spain last year and after Assen, also last year, when he was 20th.