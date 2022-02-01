As we know, silly season starts incredibly early in MotoGP™. Most riders have contracts that are finishing at the end of 2022, and every factory will be in negotiations with riders about who will be filling which seats in 2023 and beyond before a wheel is turned in anger. Seemingly, Razgatlioğlu is a rider that is now in the equation for a MotoGP™ seat next year. Unless he fancied winding us all up, of course.

The next question, if true, is who does Razgatlioğlu sign for? Yamaha, given that’s where he rides in WorldSBK, would surely be in pole position. But would Razgatlioğlu sign for a non-factory outfit? The murmurings last year suggested not. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP have already signed Franco Morbidelli until the end of 2023, and alongside the Italian is current World Champion Fabio Quartararo – no space at the inn then, surely? Unless – like Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team) – Yamaha fancy luring Razgatlioğlu in with a full factory deal in their Independent Team, or Quartararo unexpectedly leaves Yamaha for whatever reason.

With the talent and excitement Razgatlioğlu possesses, you have to think every factory will be wanting to speak to him about a ride. Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia already boast mega line-ups, but when someone like Razgatlioğlu becomes available, it would be a mistake to just let it pass you by without trying to do something about it.