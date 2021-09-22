Commonwealth Bank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson has lamented the team’s performance after Australia went down 3-2 to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Speaking immediately after the game, Gustavsson shared his disappointment with large aspects of the display.

“I think I’m a bit too emotional now to do a good analysis of the game, I might say the wrong things here when I’m too emotional, but I said in the circle with the team afterwards that it felt that they [Ireland] wanted it more than us and that’s not okay,” he shared.

“With the Matildas, it’s in our DNA to always give it 100%, to play a physical game, to be aggressive, to wear the crest on the chest and always play our best and it felt like Ireland wanted it more.

“Obviously, I need to look at myself in the mirror as well to ask could I have done something different to prep the team in terms of that.”

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/tony-gustavsson-talks-critical-learnings-loss-ireland

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...