The Beach Tennis World Cup (formerly known as the Beach Tennis World Team Championship) is a mixed competition in which nations compete against each other as a team. Each team is comprised of two men and two women, with ties consisting of a men’s doubles, women’s doubles and a mixed doubles match.

Beach tennis players from around the world gathered in São Sebastião (BRA) for the ITF Beach Tennis World Cup 2023, the mixed beach tennis team event of the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour.

The ITF Beach Tennis World Cup, formerly known as the Beach Tennis World Team Championships, was held from December 5-10 on the beaches of Maserias, São Sebastião (BRA). In this mixed beach tennis competition, 16 nations competed as teams. Each team consists of two men and two women, with ties consisting of a men’s double, a women’s double and a mixed doubles match.

The top four nations, Brazil, Italy, France and Spain made their way to the semi-finals.

In the end, the final was played between Italy and the local Brazilians. Italy as the defending champion and wants to secure its sixth World Cup crown and the Brazilians wanted to win on home soil.

The women’s double opened the final and the Brazilian team won the first point and brought their team the lead. It was up to the men if there will be a deciding mixed double or if the Brazilian can lift the trophy.

Under heavy rain, the Italian team won the match and secured the first point in the final for their team.

Unfortunately, the rain got even worse and the decisive match could not be held. Therefore Italy and Brazil were crowned as the new ITF Beach Tennis World Cup winners, which is the first time in history.

Earlier at the day Spain beat France in the Bronze medal match.

