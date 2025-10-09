World Rugby has confirmed an update to the international fixture schedule with Chile replacing Samoa as Italy’s opponents in the Quilter Nations Series match in Genoa on 22 November following the South American team’s qualification for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

The fixture will mark an historic first test between Italy and Chile, in a city that proudly hosts a vibrant South American community.

This decision, reached in full agreement between all three national unions, World Rugby and Six Nations Rugby, the tournament organiser for the Quilter Nations Series, following a request by Samoa, reflects the evolving priorities for both Chile and Samoa as they navigate their respective pathways toward RWC 2027 qualification.

Chile have earned their place following a hard-fought, two-leg victory over Samoa to secure their qualification for Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 – their second consecutive appearance on rugby’s biggest stage. Samoa, meanwhile, are focusing all their resources and energy on preparing for the Rugby World Cup 2027 Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai from 8-18 November.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are deeply appreciative of the collaboration and understanding shown by all unions involved, the FIR and Six Nations Rugby for accommodating the schedule adjustment. Chile, fresh from qualifying for Rugby World Cup 2027, are an exciting and fast-emerging force in world rugby and will embrace the opportunity to face Italy in this historic test.

“While we appreciate that its disappointing for Samoa fans not to see their team in action in Europe in November, at the same time we fully recognise that they must focus their efforts and resources on the Rugby World Cup 2027 final qualification tournament.”

Tom Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Six Nations Rugby, added: “Thanks to Italy for accommodating the change to their fixture. Chile are an exciting addition to the November window, bringing their culture and identity into the Series, whilst offering them a huge opportunity to develop as they build towards the Rugby World Cup in Australia.”

FIR President Andrea Duodo said: “We welcome this change in the calendar as a great opportunity to bring a brand-new challenge to the international stage, in a city with a deep passion for sport. Genoa has hosted some historic test matches since the 1930s and is home to a proud South American community, who we are sure will join our fans in creating an unparalleled atmosphere at Stadio Luigi Ferraris – the perfect setting for a fantastic rugby match.” – WORLD RUGBY

