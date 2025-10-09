Indonesia conceded a narrow 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in their first game of Group B of the fourth round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Kevin Diks had given the visitors the 11th minute lead with a well-taken penalty before Saleh Abu Al Shamat replied for the Saudis just six minutes later.

Two goals from Firas Al Buraikan at the end of the first half (36th minute) and another in the 62nd minute put Saudi Arabia 3-1 in front.

And even though Indonesia managed to reel in their second goal off another penalty from Diks in the 88th minute, it was too late to salvage the game as Saudi Arabia picked up their first of the group.

“This is football. We took the lead but gave away the match with goals that we should not have conceded,” said Indonesia head coach Patrick Kluivert afterwards.

