Malaysia’s golf history-maker Ng Jing Xuen and rising talent Jocelyn Chee are ready to test themselves at the Women’s China Open in Shanghai from October 17-19 with the ultimate dream of competing on the big stage in the future.

Both players harbour ambitions of playing on the LPGA Tour and know international exposure on burgeoning professional circuits like the China LPG Tour is key to achieving that goal.

The 17-year-old Jing Xuen, who became the first Malaysian female golfer to win an individual SEA Games gold medal in 2023, has made an encouraging start to her professional career. After finishing second at Qualifying School, she has notched two top-20s and a first top-10 finish in China. Her transition to the paid ranks follows a decorated amateur career that produced six World Amateur Golf Ranking wins.

“It’s a stepping stone. These tours are really competitive, and it’s a great place to improve before aiming for the Ladies European Tour or LPGA Tour,” said Jing Xuen, who also has the Olympic Games firmly on her radar.

With Thailand’s current World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul being her inspiration, Jing Xuen is mapping out a patient path forward to emulate her fellow Southeast Asian competitor who is a multiple winner on the LPGA Tour. “I’ll focus on the China LPG Tour for a couple of years, then target the Australian circuit to build my ranking before trying Q-School in the U.S. When I feel ready, I’ll give it a shot,” she said.

“Jeeno also won the SEA Games gold medal and she’s a really good player. The way she talks and everything, she’s really positive.”

Jocelyn, 25, will fly into Shanghai with renewed confidence after capturing her second professional title on the Malaysian circuit in Malacca last month. She has made five cuts in seven starts in China this season and is aiming for a stellar run at the Women’s China Open, which will see China’s Ji Yuai defending the title at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

“The China LPG Tour has strong players. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to play with golfers with far more experience, and it has helped me grow. They have a better structure to grow, and it’s not just about hitting golf balls. They focus on fitness, they practice in a certain way, they have coaches around them, a team that is pushing them. I’m trying to build my own team too,” she said.

Like Jing Xuen, Jocelyn sees competing abroad as essential in her chase for more success on golf’s biggest stage, including the LPGA Tour.

“We’re lucky to have the Malaysian tour, but to grow we must step out of our comfort zone. Playing in China gives us the chance to test ourselves against stronger players,” she said.

She also values the support of her compatriots, including Aretha Pan and Winnie Ng, who are regulars on the China LPG Tour. “There’s healthy competition among us Malaysians. We want to beat each other, but at the same time we’re rooting for one another,” she said.

The Women’s China Open, launched in 2006, is the flagship event of the China LPG Tour and boasts an illustrious roll of honour featuring Korean stars, former World No.1 Jiyai Shin and Sung-hyun Park, Kim Hyo-joo. China’s leading stars including Feng Shanshan, Janet Lin Xiyu and Yin Ruoning have featured in previous Women’s China Opens before achieving success globally.

Chee said: “It’s an honour to play in the Women’s China Open. As the national championship, it’s the most important event on the Tour. I know how big this tournament is, and it’s going to be great.”

