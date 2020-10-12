Jacky Kok Jing Hong, the top seed in the boys’ singles, began his campaign in the inaugural 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 on the right note with a straight set 21-16, 21-12 victory over Jimmy Wong in the morning.

Fourth seeded Ong Ken Yon was also on the winning path when he dispatched Chia Jeng Hon 21-15, 21-10 to take the lead in Group A, following the shock defeat suffered by second seeded Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif.

Muhd Fazriq was a little off colour when he failed to get past V. Poopathi in a 19-21, 9-21 loss.

Justin Hoh, the tournament’s third seed, also suffered the same fate when he fell to a three-set defeat to Chua Kim Sheng 22-20, 12-12, 17-21.

Group B saw Rex Hooi Shao Herng taking the lead when he beat Muhd Faiq 21-14, 21-8 to be followed closely by Eogene Ewe Eon who also grabbed a straight set 21-16, 21-15 victory over Muhd Adam Shah.

In the girls’ singles, top seed Khor Jing Wen recorded her first win after defeating Joanne Ng May Yin 21- 8, 21-15 to top the standings for Group A.

Following closely is Myisha Mohd Khairul who came back from a set down to win 8-21, 21-13, 21-18 over Tan Zhing Yi for the second spot in Group A.

In Group B, the lead was taken by Wen Tse Chan who defeated Tan Shen Thing 21-13, 24-22 as Siti Nushuhaini Azman and Xin Yee Ong took the second and third spot after chalking up wins over their respective opponents.

In the boys’ doubles, Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Sze took the lead in the group after staging a fightback to overcome Kok Jia Cheng-Ooi Yi Hern 21-9, 21-13.

A total of 75 singles players as well as boys’ and girls’ doubles players under the age of 18-years-old are at camp at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara from October 12 to 16 for the group stage of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020.

The playoffs have been scheduled for October 20-23 which will determine the ranking of the players in each division.

The top three boys’ singles players and the top two players in the girls’ singles category in each group will be eligible to play in the ‘playoff’ stage of the tournament.

They will also get to play against the national back up players from November 3 to 6 at the Malaysian Badminton Academy (BAM).

The 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is the first competition held behind closed doors involving teenage players.

Match Results (morning session)

7:30 AM BS-A – Ong Zhen Yi vs Anson Cheong (21-9, 21-11)

7:30 AM BS-A – Ong Ken Yon vs Chia Jeng Hon (21-15, 21-10)

7:30 AM BS-A – Chua Kim Sheng vs Justin Hoh (20-22, 21-12, 21-17)

7:30 AM BS-A – Poopathi Velayutham vs Muhd Fazriq (21-19, 21-9)

7:30 AM BS-A – Jacky Kok Jing Hong vs Jimmy Wong (21-16, 21-12)

7:30 AM BS-B – Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng vs Jan Jireh Lee (21-14,14-21, 21-19)

7:30 AM BS-B – Low Han Chen vs Ferdinan Ramno (21-17, 21-13)

7:30 AM BS-B – Eogene Ewe Eon vs Muhd Adam Shah (21-16, 21-15)

7:30 AM BS-B – Rex Hooi Shao Herng vs Muhd Faiq (21-14, 21-8)

7:30 AM GS-A – Khor Jing Wen vs Joanne Ng May Yin (21-8, 21-15)

7:30 AM GS-A – Myisha Mohd Khairul vs Tan Zhing Yi (8-21, 21-13, 21-18)

7:30 AM GS-B – Chan Wen Tse vs Tan Shen Thing (21-13, 24-22)

7:30 AM GS-B – Siti Nurshuhaini vs Lim Yi Wei (21-15, 21-14)

7:30 AM GS-B – Ong Xin Yee vs Chong Jie Yu (21-11, 21-13)

7:30 AM BD – Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe vs Bryan Jeremy-Liew Xun (21-9, 21-13)

7:30 AM BD – Muhd Haikal-Wan Muhd Arif vs Kok Jia Cheng+Ooi Yi Hern (12-21, 21-15, 21-17)

9:00 AM BS-C – Aaron Tai vs Kang Khai Xing (21-18, 26-24)

9:00 AM BS-C – Yeow Chun Cher vs Tamilarasukumar (21-10, 13-21, 21-17)

9:00 AM BS-C – Hanz Haiqal vs Kee Is Qian (21-12, 21-18)

9:00 AM BS-D – Lim Wei Hou vs Chee Hong Wei (21-14, 22-20)

9:00 AM BS-D – Ayu Fu Sheng vs Mohd Amzar Hakimi (19-21, 21-10, 21-17)

9:00 AM BS-D – Lee Yen Wei vs Low Hao Feng (22-20, 21-9)

9:00 AM GS-D – Noraqilah Maisarah vs Christine Lam (21-17, 14-21, 21-17)

9:00 AM GS-D – Shaneesa Shahidi vs Yeap Phoi Lin (21-15, 21-19)

9:00 AM GS-C – Siti Zulaikha vs Wong Lily (21-9, 21-13)

9:00 AM GS-C – Adiyna Anuar vs Tan Zhing Hui (21-18, 13-21, 21-18)

9:00 AM GS-C – Oo Shan Zi vs Carmen Ting (21-11, 21-18)

