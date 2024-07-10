On Friday 12 and Saturday 13 July, Jaguar TCS Racing will run Formula E’s latest all‑electric GEN3 race car on the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb – just a week before the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season finale in London.

Jaguar TCS Racing head into that season finale leading the Teams’ World Championship, with drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans first and second respectively in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Jaguar TCS Racing will run a Formula E all‑electric GEN3 race car on the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 July

The single‑seater race car will be driven by Karun Chandhok on Saturday 13 July

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal, will be at the Festival on both Friday and Saturday, and will take part in a Q&A at Electric Avenue at 10.40am on Friday 12 July

This year’s Festival of Speed takes place one week before Jaguar TCS Racing compete with their Jaguar I‑TYPE 6 in the London E‑Prix, the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season finale

The British team are currently leading the Teams’ World Championship, with drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans first and second respectively in the Drivers’ World Championship

Making their debut at the famous festival, the British team will demonstrate the power, pace and technical innovation of the latest Formula E all‑electric GEN3 race car as part of a batch of cars representing ‘Horseless to Hybrid – Revolutions in Power’, the lead theme for the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This year’s theme celebrates the evolution of motorsport from the birth of organised competition through to today’s most technically advanced powertrains.

The GEN3 race car, with a maximum power output of 350kW, will be driven on Saturday 13 July by motorsport legend and expert broadcaster Karun Chandhok. With a motorsport legacy including spells in both Formula 1 and the debut season of Formula E, Karun couldn’t be better placed to both demonstrate and talk about the latest GEN3 car around his Saturday morning drive at 09:20am.

Friday’s final driver line‑up will be confirmed later this week ‑ but expect another star turn. Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal, James Barclay, will also take part in a Q&A at the Electric Avenue, an area dedicated to electric vehicles, on Friday 12 July at 10:40.

“Goodwood’s Festival of Speed represents a high‑point in the motorsport calendar for fans, so we are very proud to be involved this year and to showcase the impressive performance of the latest Formula E all‑electric GEN3 race car. This year the Festival comes just a week before the Formula E season finale in London where Jaguar TCS Racing are in contention for the Teams’ World Championship, with our drivers Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans heading there first and second respectively in the Drivers’ World Championship. It’s going to be an amazing spectacle in London, and we’re excited to bring a little bit of Formula E to the fans at Goodwood ahead of that! – JAMES BARCLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JLR MOTORSPORT AND JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL



“Having driven in the first season of Formula E myself, it’s been impressive to see the World Championship grow. The combination of high quality, established drivers and street‑focused circuits produces some of the closest racing you’ll see.

“The electric technology has developed a lot with both the power and energy recovery so to have the chance to demonstrate the latest GEN3 car in front of Goodwood’s packed crowds the week before the Championship is decided in London will be fun.” – KARUN CHANDHOK, RACING DRIVER, COMMENTATOR, TV PRESENTER



“It’s fantastic to see Jaguar TCS Racing taking part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed that is a highlight for fans not just in the UK, but around the world. Like the team, the festival has a rich motorsport heritage that showcases the very best of innovation and performance. Held just a week before our grand season finale in London where both drivers are in strong contention for their first Formula E world championship, the British marque is a proud flag bearer of motorsport and automotive excellence and I look forward to seeing the GEN3 put through its paces up the hill! – JEFF DODDS, CEO, FORMULA E

