Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim are in full control of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2024 after opening up an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

A pulsating 6-5 win over Shah Alam City on the ninth matchday of the MPFL 2024 saw the Southerners remain unbeaten with 27 points.

But it was anything but easy for JDT when they found themselves trailing by three goals inside of 11 minutes when Shah Slam City plundered through Farhan Khairul Anuar (fourth minute), Zainal Abidin Hamzah (9th) and Isaias Figueiredo (11th).

However, the score was even 3-3 at the break when Firdaus Ambiah (12th and 18th) and Bruno Taffy (13th) staged a fightback in the closing stages of the first half.

The home team then found the rhythm to score through Ridzwan Bakri (in the 21st minute) and Malaysia international Abu Haniffa Hasan (35th) and Taffy (39th) before Shah Alam replied through Aliff Roslan (38th) and Kelwin Soares (39th) for the final score line.

In the meantime, Pahang Rangers FC edged Sabah FA to stay second in the standings with 19 points.

The goals for Pahang Rangers were scored by Sufri Shamil (12th minute), Norakmal Norizal (13th and 20th) and Nazreen Saudi (33rd) while Sabah found the back of the net off Norakmal Norizal (14th, own goal)GS), Dzul Idzuaniezam Madin (19th) and Vitor Da Silva (22nd).

#AFF

#FAM

#MPFL

#JDT

Like this: Like Loading...