JAPAN remained on course in their title defence campaign as they beat Hong Kong China 3-2 in the Group D tie in the BNI Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 today. The defending champions are through to the last eight and are set for their final group clash against China tomorrow to decide the group champion. Women’s doubles pair Ririna Hiramoto/Nion Yukouchi delivered the crucial winning point for Japan with a straight game 21-13, 21-10 win over Chan Wing Lam/Ip Sum Yau. Japan had earlier taken a 2-0 lead through mixed pair Shuji Sawada/Ayaka Tamaki and women’s singles player Noduka Sunakawa but Hong Kong’s Lam Kam To put Japan’s celebration on hold after downing Rui Yamada 21-16, 25-23.Meanwhile, India’s rising star Tanvi Sharma led India to a 3-2 win over the Philippines, handing her squad the opening point with a 21-9, 21-17 win over Christel Rei Fuentespina. India are now levelled on points with Indonesia, with two victories and will clash against the host tomorrow to decide on the Group C champion. In the other tie, United Arab Emirates are also on levelled terms with former champions Malaysia with two wins, thumping Macau China 5-0 in their last preliminary rounds today. The UAE proved too strong for Macau as they strolled to a 5-0 win with only Chan Hao Wai providing tough moments for Sakshi Kurbkhelgi before the latter prevailed in three games of 21-14, 16-21, 21-16. UAE take on Malaysia in their last preliminary match tomorrow to decide on Group B winner. Thailand meanwhile will take on their last Group A match against Korea and could not afford to suffer another defeat after being upstaged 1-4 by Chinese Taipei yesterday. The tournament’s mixed team competition, featuring 15 teams, runs until July 2 while the individual tournament is slated from July 3-7 at the same venue.For more information and results, follow:https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/tournament.aspx?id=ce2679d2-3665-471d-bcc8-94f52a80e5be

