Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Futsal have been crowned champions of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) Division 1 2024.Following their 3-0 win over Gombak TOT United FC this evening, it has given the Southerners their 13th win of the season with a game still to play in the eight-team league.At the end of the 13th matchday, JDT Futsal have picked up 39 points with just one loss.For their effort, JDT Futsal have been awarded with RM50,000 (USD11,300) prize money.The Futsal league season will now move into the Malaysia Futsal Cup (MFC) 2024 which starts in September. #AFF#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...