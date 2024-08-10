IF there was one player who was most devastated in the Perak team after the missed out to qualify for the Malaysian Chinese Football Association (MCFA) Cup final, when they went down by a solitary goal in the semifinals on Friday evening, it must be striker Mak Chee Weng.

Chee Weng is ‘special’ in the team because he is deaf and dumb and that has not stopped him from being anything than his ‘regular’ teammates.

The 1.69m tall Ipoh born is currently the top scorer of the tournament with seven goals.

But he could be edged out of winning the top scorers title, while Selangor’s Derrick Chua Jingye on six goals who plays in the final against Negri Sembilan. Derrick scored a goal in his team’s 4-1 victory over Penang in the semifinals.

“I am very sad that I could not assist my team reach the final,” devasted Chee Weng through WhatsApp communication after the game, with his assistance of his coach A. Pugelenthi.

“I had many opportunities to score against Selangor, but did not have ghe luck on my side to score.

The whole team tried very hard to get the equaliser and force the game into penalty shoot-out at least, but it was not to be.

“But I have not lost confidence and pledged to give my utmost best in the third placing match against Penang to at least get the third spot.

“However playing in then final would have been an icing to my five years playing for Perak in the MCFA Cup because after having failed to get past the Group stages, this is the first year we had qualifed for the semifinals.

“But I strongly believe that, we will return next year stronger and better prepared to reach the final and go on to win the title after 23 years.”

On him emerging the top scorer of the tournament, Chee Weng who turns 25 on September 22, said it was the last thing on his mind after missing the final.

“If it happens it is a blessing in disguise. At this moment, I just want to give my best to assist Perak win the third placing match, It does not matter if I score or win the top scorer’s title.”

Coach Pugelenti said that Chee Weng was a hardworking and diligent player.

“His handicap makes my job challenging but I manage to get my coaching methods and messages across to him through some sign language and the using of typing my instructions through WhatsApp.

Indeed, the MCFA Cup has proven that it a tournament not only for all ethnic groups, but players from all walks of life.

Indeed, Chee Weng stands tall sports in Perak having represented the national team at the Taoyuan Asia Pacific Deaf Football Games in 2015, inaugural Asean Deaf Football Championship in Kuala Lumpur in 2016, represented Perak at Futsal at the 2018 SUKMA, donned national colours at the Asia Pacific Deaf championship in Thailand in 2019, Asia Pacific Deaflympics Football qualifying round in 2021, All Star Football Charity match in 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, 4th Asia Pacific Futsal Championship innTehran 2023, and 4th World Deaf Football Championship last year in Kuala Lumpur.

All eyes will indeed be on Chee Weng tomorrow, although he will only be playing in a third placing match.

