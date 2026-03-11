Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim will play in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26™ for the first time despite a 1-0 loss against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Wednesday as Xisco Munoz’s side completed a 3-2 aggregate win over their Japanese hosts.

JDT, making their third appearance in the last 16 in four seasons, advanced as Bartosh Gaul’s J1 League outfit could only halve the 3-1 deficit from the first leg in Johor when Kosuke Kinoshita’s 90th minute penalty gave Hiroshima hope late in the match.

The successful spot-kick was a solitary blemish on an otherwise disciplined defensive display by the visitors, who join Buriram United, Machida Zelvia and Vissel Kobe in progressing to the next round.

For more, please click on

https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite.html/news/r16-2nd-leg-sanfrecce-hiroshima-jpn-v-johor-darul-ta%E2%80%99zim-mas-1

#AFC

Photos Courtesy #JDT

