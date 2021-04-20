Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are in firm control of the 2021 Malaysian Super League when they opened up a five-point advantage at the top of the standings.

And this week, the southerners faced little trouble on their trip to the east coast when they beat Sri Pahang FC 2-0.

Leandro Velazquez took advantage of a Sri Pahang defensive mix-up to score early in the 23rd minute as Bergson then finished things off right at the end for the full three points.

The win saw JDT extending their lead at the top to five points as Terengganu FC stayed second following their slim 1-0 win over Kuala Lumpur City FC.

In a fiercely contested tie at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Makan Konate scored the only goal of the game for Terengganu two minutes to the end for the hard-fought win.

However, the biggest winner this week was Sabah FC, who thrashed UiTM 4-0 – off goals from Sam Johnson (28th), Saddil Ramdani (41st), Park Tae-su (50th) and Bobby Gonzales (87th).

2021 MALAYSIAN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Terengganu beat Kuala Lumpur City 1-0

Sri Pahang FC lost to JDT 2-0

Sabah beat UiTM 4-0

Perak drew with Kedah 1-1

Petaling Jaya City FC drew with Penang 1-1

Melaka United lost to Selangor 3-2

