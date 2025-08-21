Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) made a winning debut in the Shopee Cup 2025/26 when they smashed Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 3-1 as PKR Svay Rieng FC from Cambodia thumped Myanmar’s Shan United FC 3-0 in the two Group B matches played tonight.

Brazil-born Malaysia international João Figueredo netted the opener from the penalty spot in the 11th minute and hit his side’s second five minutes later to establish an unassailable lead for Xisco Muñoz’s side.Arif Aiman scored a third in stoppage time before Shawal Anuar claimed a consolation for Lion City Sailors. “It’s a very good start to the Shopee Cup™,” said Figueredo. “I’m very happy with (the Shopee Star of the Match) award, but the most important was the victory to achieve our targets in the future. “This will be a long (season) with many matches but we are training hard and recovering very well because every four days we have a match. But we are going to win this Cup and we are ready for that.” The hosts were given the opportunity to go in front when forward Jairo was brought down six yards from goal by Safuwan Baharudin and Figueredo stepped up after a VAR review to send visiting goalkeeper Ivan Sušak the wrong way. JDT doubled their lead when Arif drove down the right flank before pulling back a centre that the Lion City Sailors defence failed to clear and Figueredo composed himself to beat Sušak. Arif Aiman put the result beyond any doubt two minutes into injury time when he slammed an emphatic strike into the corner as Lion City Sailors were caught out by a quickly-taken Nacho Mendez free kick. Substitute Shawal thumped his shot past Andoni Zubiarre from 25 yards two minutes later to put the visitors on the scoreboard, but it was little more than a consolation for a well-beaten Lion City Sailors side. Meanwhile, Cambodian Premier League champions Svay Rieng secured their win over Shan United after Min Ratanak gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute. Shan United’s Japanese midfielder Ryuji Hirota was sent off seven minutes later as a result of an off-the-ball clash with compatriot Ryo Fujii and that set Svay Rieng up to cruise to victory. Brazilian forward Patrick hit the second five minutes into first half stoppage time when he emerged unmarked at a corner to nod Yudai Ogawa’s delivery into the bottom corner of Kyaw Zin Phyo’s goal. Kwame Peprah was awarded a penalty four minutes into the second half when the Ghanaian was upended in the area by Matheus Souza and he scored with his second attempt after referee Ko Hyung-jin ordered the spot-kick be retaken.

