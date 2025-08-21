Last year’s runners-up Selangor, cut it real close when they narrowly won Group B of the PETRONAS National Interstate Under-18 Mixed Team Championships 2025 here today at the PBA Hall in Bukit Dambar.

The several-time champions have yet to show dominance after two days of competition, where after winning their first match yesterday with a close 4-3 win over Sarawak, the Klang Valley side did just enough today to beat Perak by the same scoreline.

In the duel that lasted more than five hours to finish, it was Perak who took the first point through the Mixed Doubles pair of Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar-A. Baavanya, when they took an hour to overcome the pair of Oh Wei En-Lim Yew Ern from Selangor 13-21, 21-8, 23-21.

However, Selangor rebounded to take the next three points in both of the Men’s Singles and the first Women’s Singles to take the well-earned 3-1 lead.

Eighteen-year-old Razeq Daniel Roslie beat Perak’s Teoh Meng Keat 21-9, 21-10 in the Men’s Singles, while Ng Ler Qi, who was absorbed into the BAM set-up earlier this year, made short shrift of Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain to take the Women’s Singles 21-11, 21-6.

It was then Tiew Wei Jie’s turn in the second Men’s Singles to extend the advantage for Selangor when the 17-year-old fended off a gritty Tan Jun Qi 21-18, 21-19 in the 50-minute exchange.

But 16-year-old Lee Mun, who made her debut at the Asian Junior Championships last month, showed that she will be one of the players to watch when she took the second point for Perak in the Women’s Singles to narrow the score to 3-2.

Lee Mun took less than half an hour to dispose of Chanice Tan Ying Xuan 21-9, 21-18.

However, Sheyeon Wong E-Shwen-K. Nilasha quashed any hope of a Perak revival when they took the point for Selangor in the Women’s Doubles with a 16-21, 21-10, 21-12 win over Nur Aina Maisara Muhamad Hatta-Cheng Pei En.

With the score 4-2 to Selangor, the win for Perak in the last match of the Men’s Doubles through Loh Chee Kiat-Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar did little to change the outcome.

Muhammad Amzar-Chee Kiat took the first set 21-18 before Muhammad Razin Aqeef Doni-Branson Hee Hek Fung fought back for the second set 21-19.

But Muhammad Amzar-Chee Kiat stayed the course to take the set and the game 21-19.

With the 4-2 victory, Selangor assured themselves of their place at the top of Group B as Sarawak came in as the runners-up following their 4-3 win over Perak yesterday.

