The Vietnam Under-16 Girls’ team made an explosive start to their campaign in Group B of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 when they blanked Cambodia 5-0 as champions Thailand fell to a 2-1 loss to Australia in their Group C tie at the Sriwedari Stadium.

Nguyễn Thị Minh Anh was on a hat-trick with goals in the 37th, 80th and 89th minute after Nguyễn Thị Linh Chi had given Vietnam the early lead in the sixth minute.Phan Thị Thu Phương then rounded off a fine evening for Vietnam with their fifth goal of the game in the 75th minute.In the meantime, in Group C, defending champions Thailand, who were winners in 2019, did not have the start they were looking for when they fell to a 2-1 loss to Australia.Maeve Nicholas put Australia ahead in the 16th minute, as Kaya Jugovic then doubled the advantage with the second goal of the game in the 67th minute.Thailand pulled in a late goal three minutes from the end from Nattatida Tirapalika, but it was too late for a revival. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #VFF #Changsuek

Like this: Like Loading...