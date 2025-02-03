Back-to-back champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will take on Sri Pahang FC in the final of the 2024/25 Malaysia Cup slated for an April date.

Four-time winners JDT booked their place in the final of the Malaysia Cup this year after beating Terengganu 6-1 on aggregate played over the two-legged semifinals.On the other hand, four-time champions Sri Pahang overcame Sabah FC 3-2 on aggregate.Both JDT and Sri Pahang are chasing their fifth Malaysia Cup titles.JDT were winners in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023 while Sri Pahang picked up the titles in Malaysia’s oldest Cup competition in 1983, 1992, 2013 and 2014. #AFF#FAM#MFL

